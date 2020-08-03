Suburban rents have been more resilient than rents in urban areas during the coronavirus pandemic - U.S. rent growth has slowed this spring as heavy unemployment hit renters harder than homeowners. - Rent price growth in urban ZIP codes has slowed more than those in suburban areas since February, one outcome of unemployment affecting renters particularly hard and a possible signal that preferences are shifting in favor of the suburbs. - The split between urban areas and the suburbs is largest in Dallas-Fort Worth, Sacramento, San Francisco and the greater New York metro. - Conversely, urban rent growth has been stronger than the suburbs in several metros, led by Kansas City, Detroit, Baltimore and Riverside.